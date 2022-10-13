1 Killed in Shooting Near Philly, Montgomery County Border

One man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning on the border of East Mount Airy and Montgomery County, authorities said.

The victim, who was shot multiple times in the head and face around 2:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of W. Cheltenham Avenue, was found dead on the sidewalk, Philadelphia police said.

16 shell casings were found at the scene near the body, police said. No description of the subject or motive was provided as of Thursday morning. Philadelphia police are currently checking nearby cameras for footage of the incident.

The deadly shooting comes amid a string of violence in the city overnight, including a separate shooting in which a 20-year-old man was found shot in the stomach on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of Gilham Street in Mayfair, police said. The victim was listed in critical condition.

The entire incident was captured on camera, police said, adding that the victim was seen speaking with someone in a dark-colored SUV before the shooting took place. No motive has been determined, police said.

A count by the Philadelphia Office of the City Controller, last updated Oct. 7, shows at least 386 fatal and 1,1464 non deadly victims of gunfire in 2022. The Philadelphia Police Department had recorded at least 424 killings as of Oct. 13, a 2% increase from the same time in 2021, which ended as the year with the most killings in Philadelphia's recorded history.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.