Man dies after being shot in the chest, hand in Olney, police say

A man was killed after being shot in North Philadelphia on Friday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. on the 5500 block of North 6th Street in the Olney neighborhood of Philadelphia, police said.

A man in his mid-twenties was taken to a nearby hospital by private vehicle with several gunshot wounds to his chest and right hand, according to officials. He was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4 p.m.

No one has been arrested yet and no weapons were recovered, police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or the tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.