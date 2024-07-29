Man shot dead in Northeast Philadelphia

A man died after being shot in the head in the Frankford section of Northeast Philadelphia overnight.

Philadelphia police officers were first alerted to gunshots near Penn and Overington streets late Sunday night, Philadelphia Pat. Andrew DiSanto said.

Police officers arrived shortly after midnight on Monday, July 29, 2024, to find the man -- believed to be around 23 years old -- dead of a gunshot wound to his head, DiSanto said.

Investigators found evidence that at least seven shots were fired, DiSanto said.

The hope was that local doorbell cameras could help them track down the killer, DiSanto said.

Entering Monday, at least 152 people had been killed in Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down about 37% year over year and the lowest year-to-date homicide total since 2016.