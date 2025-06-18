Man in custody after deadly shooting in North Philadelphia overnight: Police

A man is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting that happened overnight in North Philadelphia, police shared.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 17, 2025, on the 2100 block of N. 21 St.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his late 20s to early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Police said he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told police that the shooting victim was trying to break into a home along that street with a large wrench. Investigators believe that the shooting victim knew at least one person inside the house.

Police said officers found the suspected shooter, a man in his early 30s, about a block away with a gun. He was taken into custody as a suspect.

According to police, other people who were inside the home at the time of the shooting are cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators said that the entire incident was captured on camera, and they hope to use the footage to piece together what happened.