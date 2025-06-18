Philadelphia

Man in custody after deadly shooting in North Philadelphia overnight: Police

According to police, the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 17, 2025, on the 2100 block of N. 21 St.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting that happened overnight in North Philadelphia, police shared.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 17, 2025, on the 2100 block of N. 21 St.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his late 20s to early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Police said he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told police that the shooting victim was trying to break into a home along that street with a large wrench. Investigators believe that the shooting victim knew at least one person inside the house.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police said officers found the suspected shooter, a man in his early 30s, about a block away with a gun. He was taken into custody as a suspect.

According to police, other people who were inside the home at the time of the shooting are cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators said that the entire incident was captured on camera, and they hope to use the footage to piece together what happened.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

First Alert Weather Jun 9

Your daily NBC10 First Alert Weather forecast from Bill Henley

Philadelphia 9 hours ago

Philly police looking for man who shot homeowner after trying to steal AC units

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun violence
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us