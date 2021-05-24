2 Dead, 12 Hurt, 1 Arrested in ‘Targeted' Mass Shooting at NJ Birthday Party

What to Know Two people were killed and 12 people were wounded in a mass shooting at a birthday party in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County over the weekend.

Photos show overturned pop-up party tents, tables and chairs, and debris throughout the home’s yard.

New Jersey Attorney General called it a "targeted attack."

A "targeted attack" at a birthday party at a South Jersey house left at least two people dead and 12 others wounded in the mass shooting.

Authorities arrived at the East Commerce Street house in Fairfield Township, about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night to find a chaotic scene.

"This was not a random act of violence this was a targeted attack," New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said at a Monday morning news conference.

Grewal named the victims who died in the shooting as 30-year-old Kevin Elliott and 25-year-old Asia Hester. Both were from Bridgeton.

There were at least 12 other people between 19 and 35 years of age who were injured and transported to area hospitals. At least one person was listed in critical condition. Some of the injured has been released from hospitals by Monday morning.

One person was arrested. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae identified that person as 36-year-old Kevin K Dawkins. He was being held in county jail on weapons charges.

Grewal said there is a significant amount of evidence to process and that multiple guns had been recovered from the scene.

“Many others who were in attendance will carry the emotional scars of Saturday night,” Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Photos show overturned pop-up party tents, tables and chairs, and debris throughout the home's yard. A long driveway was still filled with cars late Sunday morning.

At least 14 people were shot and two people were killed following a mass shooting at a house party in New Jersey. NBC10's Danny Freeman and Brandon Hudson have the latest on the investigation and reactions from family members.

A resident who runs a local anti-violence organization said he was called out to assist families at the 90s-themed party. John Fuqua, of Life Worth Living, said guests who attended the party were of all ages.

Two cousins who live in the area of the shooting said they heard music from the party, then a series of shots — at least 15 of them over a few minutes.

Joeron Pierce and James Pierce, who live in homes next to each other, said that there was chaos after that. Partygoers ran through their yards and asked to come into their houses. They said cars ran into one other trying to speed away.

Fairfield Township Mayor Benjamin Byrd Sr., who was at the scene Sunday, said that Murphy offered his support and help.

“Nobody knows when someone's going to come out of the woods with a gun,” Byrd said.

Melissa Helmbrecht, who works for Hopeloft, a Bridgeton advocacy group for at-risk young people, said several young people in the group were at the party at the time of the shooting.

“It was hundreds of people, our neighbors, who were just getting together because it was the first really warm, nice night. There were a lot of parties and get-togethers throughout the community, and this was probably the biggest," Helmbrecht said.

John Fuqua told NBC10 his family members were at a South Jersey party where police said a mass shooting took place. Fuqua said his nephew had to crawl over a dead body to escape. NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal reports.

Murphy, in a prepared statement, called the incident a “horrific mass shooting."

“This despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steels our commitment to ensuring New Jersey leads the nation in passing and enforcing strong and commonsense gun safety laws,” the first-term Democrat said in his statement. “No community should ever experience what occurred last night in Fairfield.”

Since late last night, the @NJSP and county and local law enforcement in Cumberland County have been investigating the horrific mass shooting at a large house party in Fairfield Township that attracted hundreds of party-goers. pic.twitter.com/zA2dRvJ9Dq — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 23, 2021

On Monday, Murphy said officials can't reveal all exact details about the shooting since it's an ongoing investigation.

Grewal said the the county prosecutor's office and New Jersey State Police were leading the investigation with support from federal, state and local partners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101 or submit a tip via the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office tip website.