Driver Shot to Death in Jeep After Leaving Workout

A man who just left the gym crashed his Jeep after being shot and killed in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.

Philadelphia police rushed to the 2200 block of East Tioga Street, near Tulip Street, around 8 p.m. Monday after getting numerous 911 call about a car crash and a shooting, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Officers found a man bleeding inside the Jeep, which had crashed into parked cars.

"In the driver's seat was a male clearly shot in his face at least two times, maybe more," Small said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers took the man out of the Jeep and rushed him to the hospital where doctors pronounced the man dead a short time late.

Investigators said at least six shots were fired at the driver's side window of the Jeep. At least two bullets appeared to have hit the man in his head.

After being shot, the driver traveled about another 200 feet before crashing into a parked car, Small said.

Police didn't know a motive for the shooting, but they did know where the man came from. The man had just left a nearby gym, police said.

"He just got done working out in this gym," Small said.

Investigators hoped that surveillance video would help them track down the shooter or shooters.

Entering Tuesday, at least 120 homicides were reported this year in Philadelphia. That's up about 3% from the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest year on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.