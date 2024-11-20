Three neighbors dead after double murder-suicide in West Oak Lane

Three people are dead after a double murder-suicide in West Oak Lane Wednesday afternoon, according to the police

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. when police were called to the 7300 block of E. Walnut Lane for several reports of gunshots and multiple people shot, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

When police arrived, they found a 77-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and body, lying on the front steps of a home.

A second man was also lying a few feet from the first victim on the steps, identified as a man maybe in his 50s, also suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, Small said.

A 76-year-old woman was also found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Small said there were multiple witnesses who were transported to the police headquarters to give statements.

Per those witnesses, the 77-year-old man and the 76-year-old woman lived in the home where the man was found, and they were returning from getting groceries and had just parked their car and was heading into the house when the shooting occurred.

They were met by the neighbor who shot them both and then shot himself, Small said per witness statements the police received.

Neighbors told police there have been ongoing disputes between the victims in their 70s and the neighbor who allegedly shot them.

Small said several bags of groceries were also found at the scene. The man and woman in their 70s both lived in the home together, but police were not certain of their relationship.

Police do not know if the shooter was provoked at the time of the shooting.

None of the victims have been identified at this time.

There is no further information from officials.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.