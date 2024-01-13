Police in Trenton, New Jersey, are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened before 1 a.m. on the 1400 block of South Clinton Avenue, according to police.

Police say they were called to the scene because of a report of a man down in front of a building.

When the police arrived, they found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound and unresponsive, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police say that no arrests have been made and the investigation is currently ongoing between the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, please call Detective Karl Johnston at (609) 439-5248 or Officer in Charge William Jett at (609) 331-5010.