New Jersey

Deadly shooting under investigation in Trenton, NJ, officials say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

Police in Trenton, New Jersey, are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened before 1 a.m. on the 1400 block of South Clinton Avenue, according to police.

Police say they were called to the scene because of a report of a man down in front of a building.

When the police arrived, they found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound and unresponsive, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police say that no arrests have been made and the investigation is currently ongoing between the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, please call Detective Karl Johnston at (609) 439-5248 or Officer in Charge William Jett at (609) 331-5010.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia Sixers 2 hours ago

Pres. Biden will be in South Philly on Monday impacting travel for Sixers fans

First Alert Weather 14 hours ago

Rain moves out, flooding remains a concern along the coast

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseygun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us