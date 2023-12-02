A man is dead after being shot one time in the chest on Saturday evening in the Grays Ferry section of South Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened on the 1500 block of South Napa Street just before 6:30 p.m., according to officials.

The 47-year-old man was shot one time in the chest and taken to a nearby hospital by police, officials said.

The man was pronounced dead just after 6:30 p.m., according to police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Entering Saturday, at least 383 people had been killed in Philadelphia so far in 2023, according to police data. That's down about 19% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years on record since data began being tabulated 2007.