Man shot, killed in garage of Philadelphia home

Philadelphia police searched for clues after a man was shot and killed inside the garage of an Oak Lane neighborhood home.

Officers arrived to the home on the 6500 block of Walnut Park Drive around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2024, to find 30-year-old Khalief Rhodan in the doorway, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his torso, police said.

Rhodan would die a short time later at the hospital, police said. He was 30 years old.

Officers took a 50-year-old man into custody and recovered a gun, investigators said. The suspect was hospitalized for evaluation after complaining of chest pain and difficulty breathing.

"Charges are pending as police continue the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting," police wrote.

Entering Wednesday, at least 105 people had been killed in Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia police homicide data. That year-to-date total is down about 39% from last year and the lowest total at this point in the year since 2017.