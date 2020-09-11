Man Gunned Down Inside Home on Quiet Philly Street

What to Know A deadly shooting happened in a home in what Philadelphia police call one of the city's safest and quietest neighborhoods late Thursday night.

A 21-year-old man was gunned down on his living couch and would die minutes later at the hospital.

Police said robbery could be a motive as jewelry and cash were found in the living room.

A young man was shot and killed inside his home in one of Philadelphia’s quietest neighborhoods late Thursday night.

Philadelphia police spent hours early Friday investigating inside and out of the Fuller Street home in the Fox Chase section of the city.

Investigators said officers found a 21-year-old man shot multiple times in his chest and neck on the living room couch around 11:30 p.m. They rushed the man to the hospital where he died minutes later.

Two other people were in the home at the time of the deadly shooting, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Robbery appeared to be a motive as cash and jewelry were found in the living room, Small said.

There were no signs of forced entry, however, the blinds of a second-floor bedroom were pushed out, police said. It appeared the shooter may have fled the home from there.

As police searched for clues in what they called a very quiet neighborhood that is normally one of the safest in the city, family members arrived at the scene.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.