Late-night shooting in Philadelphia leaves teen girl dead, police say

An investigation is underway after a girl in her late teens was shot to death in Philadelphia, police said.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, March 28, 2025, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 7000 block of Elmwood Ave.

Police said a girl in her late teens was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. Paramedics from the Philadelphia Fire Department pronounced her dead at the scene at 11:58 p.m.

Police said at this time, no arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered.