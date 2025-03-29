Philadelphia

Late-night shooting in Philadelphia leaves teen girl dead, police say

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 7000 block of Elmwood Ave on Friday, March 28, 2025, and discovered a girl in her late teens had been shot to death

By Cherise Lynch

An investigation is underway after a girl in her late teens was shot to death in Philadelphia, police said.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, March 28, 2025, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 7000 block of Elmwood Ave.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police said a girl in her late teens was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. Paramedics from the Philadelphia Fire Department pronounced her dead at the scene at 11:58 p.m.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said at this time, no arrests have been made, and no weapon has been recovered.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun violence
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us