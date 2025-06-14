Police search for answers after man found shot to death inside Philadelphia home

An investigation is underway after police said a 42-year-old man died following a shooting in Philadelphia overnight.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, on Saturday, June 14, 2025, around 12:36 a.m., officers responded to a call for a “person with a gun” on the 400 block of East Cambria Street.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Upon arrival, police officers found an unresponsive man inside the living room of the home on that street.

Police said the man was suffering from two gunshot wounds, one to the chest and one to the left shoulder.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to police, medics who responded to the scene pronounced the man dead at 12:42 a.m.

At this time, there is no known motive and no arrests have been made, police said. The investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS.

Police said a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.