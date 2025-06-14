1 dead, 4 injured after overnight shooting outside of Delaware home, police say

Police are investigating after one person was killed and several other people were injured in a shooting outside a home in Dover, Delaware.

According to the Dover Police Department, just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, 2025, officers received reports of shots fired on the 400 block of Barrister Place.

Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Officers transported him to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Four other people arrived at the hospital by private vehicle, police said, all suffering from gunshot wounds from the same incident.

Police said a 58-year-old man had been shot in his lower body, a 26-year-old man had been shot in his lower body, a 21-year-old man had been shot multiple times in his upper body, and a 24-year-old man had been shot in his lower body.

All of the men are from Dover, Delaware, police said.

According to police, an investigation revealed that a group of individuals was standing in front of a residence in the 400 block of Barrister Place when multiple suspects began shooting at the group.

There are no additional leads to release at this time, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

A cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest, police said.