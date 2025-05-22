In what world leaders have called an antisemitic attack, two staff members with the Israeli Embassy were shot and killed in front of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, May 21.

Investigators said Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, shot and killed Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim as they left an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee. Video shows Rodriguez, who investigators believe acted alone, shouting “Free, free Palestine” as he was taken into custody after the shooting, officials said.

Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter said Lischinsky was set to propose to Milgrim.

The murders have prompted outrage and responses from around the world, including in the Philadelphia region.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia condemned the attack in a statement obtained by NBC10.

"The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia is horrified at the murder of two people outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. Our hearts go out to the victims and to our colleagues at AJC, whose event was being held at the museum. Let us be clear - this was an act of terrorism targeting Jews and the Jewish people,” a spokesperson wrote. “We call on people of moral clarity to stand firm that this viral hatred has no place in society. The safety and security of our Jewish community is our top priority. We stand in solidarity with our partners across the country and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to protecting our community and combating antisemitism in all forms."

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro – who is Jewish – posted about the murders on the social media platform X.

Lori and I are heartbroken and horrified this morning at yet another act of violent antisemitism in our nation — the murder of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgram, employees of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC.



We are praying for their families, their colleagues and… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) May 22, 2025

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also released a statement on the incident.

“Tammy and I are praying for the families of Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky, two Embassy of Israel staffers who were murdered last night outside of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C,” Murphy wrote. “Antisemitism and acts of terror have no place in our country. As incidents of bias and hate rise across the United States, we must strive to build a world that is safe and welcoming to people of all faiths and backgrounds. May the memory of these two young souls, lost far too soon, be a blessing.”

Former Democratic New Jersey State Senator Steve Sweeney -- who is running to succeed Murphy as the state’s governor -- condemned the murders as well.

“Devastated to hear about the senseless murder of two Israeli embassy employees at the Capitol Jewish Museum last night. I am heartbroken for their families and their colleagues — my prayers are with the entire Jewish community today,” Sweeney wrote. “Make no mistake, this is yet another incident of ruthless hate and violence against our Jewish Community. We must stand up and do more to protect our Jewish brothers and sisters from antisemitic attacks.”

NBC10 reached out to Philadelphia police to see if they planned on increasing their patrols around Jewish places of worship and community centers in the city in the wake of the attack.

“While there does not appear to be any nexus towards Philadelphia at this time,” a police spokesperson wrote. “We will continue to be vigilant in safeguarding our local Jewish places of worship and community centers, to ensure the safety of all community members. We do ask if, anyone see's something suspicious to please contact 911 ASAP.”