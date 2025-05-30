Police said a man died after being shot by his former lover's current boyfriend in North Philadelphia early Friday.

"At this time we believe this may be some sort of love triangle," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police officers were called to North 5th Street, near Greenwood Avenue, around 1 a.m. on May 30, 2025, Small said.

Responding officers arrived to find blood on the sidewalk and evidence that at least three shots had been fired, Small said. But, there was no gunshot victim.

A short time later, investigators learned that a 26-year-old man had shown up at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children with gunshot wounds. The man underwent surgery, but it was too late as the man died around 2:30 a.m.

"We know who we are looking for." Small said.

"It appears that the 24-year-old who committed this shooting is the new boyfriend and he shot the former boyfriend who is 26 years of age."

Police said the people witnessed the shooting and they hoped surveillance video captured some of the incident.

The search for the shooter -- who police said fired from close range -- continued.

"We are pretty confident that he will be taken into custody," Small said.

Philadelphia continues to deal with killings as at least 92 have been reported so far in 2025, according to police data. That's down about 13% year over year and the lowest year-to-date total in a decade.