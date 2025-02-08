Allentown

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Allentown nightclub; two suspects arrested



Two men are in custody in connection to a deadly shooting at an after-hours club in Allentown, Pennsylvania, last weekend.

Pedro Junior Paulino, 35, and David Isiah Rivera, 26, are facing several charges for a deadly shooting that happened at the BKK Lounge at 1500 Union Boulevard around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, officials shared.

Officials said officers who responded to the scene found four victims -- three men and one woman -- all shot directly outside the club. One of the victims, 32-year-old Ivan Diaz Jr., died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Club staff told police there had been an argument inside the club, and security had attempted to remove everyone involved, according to officials.

Officials said the investigation revealed both shooters -- Rivera and Paulino -- left in two separate vehicles. Both shooters were identified through distinctive clothing and distinguishing tattoos, as well as social media posts.

Paulino was identified on video retrieving a handgun from a car and firing it in the direction of the victims, according to officials.

Rivera was charged less than 12 hours after the homicide, officials said. Paulino surrendered to authorities on Saturday, Feb. 8.

