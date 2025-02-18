A major road in Berks County is shut down after a deadly crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash involved two tractor trailers and a sedan on Route 222 in Maxatawny Township near Kutztown University, a spokesperson with Pennsylvania State Police said.

The driver of the sedan was killed, according to officials.

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.