Pennsylvania

Crash on Route 222 leaves one dead in Berks Co., forces road to close

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police lights
Getty Images

A major road in Berks County is shut down after a deadly crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash involved two tractor trailers and a sedan on Route 222 in Maxatawny Township near Kutztown University, a spokesperson with Pennsylvania State Police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The driver of the sedan was killed, according to officials.

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaBerks County
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us