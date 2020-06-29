2 Dead, 2 Hurt in Philadelphia Quadruple Shooting

Gunfire has left two men dead and two others injured in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

Police responded to 911 calls late Sunday to find three men with gunshot wounds along Somerset Street, near Emerald Street.

A 38-year-old shot in the head died at the scene. A 22-year-old was shot in the leg and a 33-year-old was shot in the back.

"While investigating this scene, we were notified a fourth victim was shot,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The 46-year-old was shot in the leg.

The 33-year-old died early Monday morning at the hospital. The other two were in stable condition at hospitals, police said.

No names were released.

“We found 15 spent shell casings, some on the sidewalk, some on the highway,” Small said. “It appears the shell casings are the same caliber."

Police were reviewing surveillance video as they searched for a suspect.

As of the end of Sunday, 198 people had been killed in Philadelphia so far in 2020.. The homicide total is the highest to date since 2007.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.