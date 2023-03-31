Person Shot, Killed During Encounter With Police in Berks County, State Police Say

A person was shot and killed during an encounter with police in Berks County, Pennsylvania, Thursday night.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop L spokesman Trooper David Boehm announced in a tweet Friday an investigation into the shooting along Spring Street -- not far from U.S. Route 422 -- in Wyomissing.

PSP along with the Berks County District Attorney’s office are currently investigating an officer involved fatal shooting last night at 903 Spring St Wyomissing. Press conference today at 2 at PSP Reading — Trooper Beohm (@PSPTroopLPIO) March 31, 2023

State police didn't immediately reveal what police agency was involved in the deadly shooting. The Berks County District Attorney's Office joined in the investigation.

More details were expected to be revealed at a 2 p.m. Friday news conference.

NBC10 has reached out to authorities to get more details. This story is developing and will be updated.