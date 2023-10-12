Delaware County

1 killed, 1 hurt in police shooting during Delco traffic stop

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person died and another was injured after police fired shots during a traffic stop in the Philadelphia suburbs overnight.

Newtown Square police tried to pull over a driver late Wednesday night in Delaware County, Radnor Township police said.

The traffic stop occurred along the 800 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue in neighboring Radnor Township, Radnor police said.

Once stopped, an altercation took place between officers and the people in the car and shots were fired, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

One of the people in the car died at the scene, while another was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

No officers were hurt, investigators said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Schuylkill River 17 hours ago

Discovery of thousands of tires in Schuylkill River could derail dredging project

Israel-Hamas War 16 hours ago

Israeli-American soldier from New Jersey killed in Hamas attack, another still missing

County officials along with Newtown Square police would investigate the deadly shooting.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware Countygun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us