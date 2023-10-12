One person died and another was injured after police fired shots during a traffic stop in the Philadelphia suburbs overnight.

Newtown Square police tried to pull over a driver late Wednesday night in Delaware County, Radnor Township police said.

The traffic stop occurred along the 800 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue in neighboring Radnor Township, Radnor police said.

Once stopped, an altercation took place between officers and the people in the car and shots were fired, police said.

One of the people in the car died at the scene, while another was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Radnor Township is on location of a Police Involved Shooting in the 800 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue, Newtown Square, section of Radnor Township.



— RadnorPD (@RadnorPD) October 12, 2023

No officers were hurt, investigators said.

County officials along with Newtown Square police would investigate the deadly shooting.