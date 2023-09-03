Deadly plane crash and 100 acre wildfire in Ocean County, NJ

Officials in New Jersey are battling a wildfire after the crash of a private plane in Lacey Township in Ocean County, New Jersey early Sunday.

However, officials said late Sunday morning that the two may not be connected as there were reports of a fire prior to Sunday's crash.

Though, at a Sunday morning press conference, officials said they were still working out a timeline of the evening's events.

Just before 11 a.m., officials said the wildfire had spread to 100 acres and 25 structures were threatened by the flames.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Airpark Wildfire - Miller Airpark - Lacey Twp, Ocean County



The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is on scene of a wildfire burning in the area of the Robert J. Miller Airpark in Lacey Twp.



The wildfire is 100 acres in size and is 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/CpRx6gLmK0 — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) September 3, 2023

On Sunday morning, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service sent out an alert on social media for people to avoid areas around Dover Road, from Lacey to Pinewald Keswick roads and Mule road at Pinewald Keswick Road, at about 6 a.m. in order to allow crews to deal with a fire at Miller Air Park.

WILDFIRE ALERT: Airpark Wildfire - Miller Air Park - Lacey Twp, Ocean County@njdepforestfire is responding to a wildfire burning in the area of the Miller Air Park in Lacey Twp.



Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/Ub490rTZKy — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) September 3, 2023

NBC10 has learned a place crashed in that area early Sunday.

A source familiar with this incident has said one person has died in that crash.

The FAA said that a single-engine Cirrus SR22 crashed in a wooded area in Toms River, New Jersey, around 2:30 a.m. and only the pilot was on board.

The crash, a source has confirmed, occurred in a secluded area west of Miller Air Park at Lacey Road off Mule Road.

It is not known if the pilot, who has not yet been identified, issued a mayday call prior to the crash.

Officials initially said as much as 20 acres of woodland in that area was set afire by the crash. That fire grew steadily Sunday morning.

Crews are currently working to extinguish the fire.

Officials plan to provide an update on this incident at about 3 p.m. on Sunday.