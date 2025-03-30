1 dead in small plane crash in Franklin Township, NJ, police say

One person was killed in a small plane crash in Franklin Township, New Jersey, late Sunday morning, police said.

Franklin Township Police first responded to an aircraft emergency at 11:26 a.m. on March 30, 2025. Investigators said there was a call from air traffic control reporting a loss of contact with a single-engine aircraft that was flying over Franklin Township. The aircraft was last reported in the area of South Middlebush Road and Jacques Lane.

New Jersey State Police underwent an aerial search while the Millstone Valley Fire Department deployed a drone to help find the plane. Then around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) provided more information that led to the discovery of the aircraft in an area near South Middlebush Lane and Hilltop Lane in Franklin Township. Police and firefighters then found one person inside the aircraft. That person was pronounced dead, according to police. They did not reveal the person’s identity or a cause of death. They also have not yet confirmed if anyone else was on board the plane or where the aircraft initially departed from.

Officials evacuated and secured the area surrounding the crash site. They are advising the public to stay clear of the area as the investigation continues. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation.

If you have any information on the crash, please contact Detective William Poling by calling 732-873-5533, extension 3227, or emailing him at William.poling@franklinnj.gov.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.