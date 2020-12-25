Philly Police Shoot, Kill Gunman; Teen Also Dies in Shootout

Philadelphia police officers shot and killed a gunman who they say was firing into a crowd during an early Christmas shooting that also left a teenager dead.

Two officers responded to a report of a fight between neighbors on the 3300 block of Emerald Street in the Kensington neighborhood around 12:20 a.m. Friday to find about 10 to 15 people gathered, Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

As the officers tried to break up the fight, a man in his 40s emerged from a nearby property and began firing gunshots into the crowd, Gripp said.

The officers both returned fire, striking the gunman several times and killing him, police said.

Two teens who were in the crowd were struck by bullets, Gripp said. One of those teens died after being shot multiple times, another was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It wasn't initially clear who shot the teens, Gripp said.

Neither officer involved was injured.

"This was a terrible tragedy... we are just praying for everyone involved," Gripp said. "We mourn the lives that are lost but we are also incredibly grateful that our officers are safe this morning."

Police recovered the gun used by the man in his 40s at the scene.

