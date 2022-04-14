Car Ripped in Half in Deadly Northeast Philly Crash

A car was ripped apart -- part of it coming to rest at a gas station -- as it collided with a pickup truck in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday morning.
One person died in the wreck at the corner of Byberry Road and Bustleton Avenue in the Somerton neighborhood around 5:30 a.m., Philadelphia police accident investigators said.
The force of the crash caused a red sedan to split in two, with the backend against a pole near the intersection and the front half next to a gas pump. A black pickup truck had significant damage to its front and came to rest on a sidewalk.
Investigators didn't reveal if anyone suffered injuries in the wreck.
Neighbors told NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle that the intersection is dangerous and this wasn't the first crash there.
A cause of the crash remained under investigation.