Car Ripped in Half in Deadly Northeast Philly Crash

Parts of the destroyed car ended up next to a fuel pump at a Somerton gas station

By Dan Stamm

A crashed car ripped apart at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station
NBC10 - Miguel Martinez-Valle

A car was ripped apart -- part of it coming to rest at a gas station -- as it collided with a pickup truck in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday morning.

One person died in the wreck at the corner of Byberry Road and Bustleton Avenue in the Somerton neighborhood around 5:30 a.m., Philadelphia police accident investigators said.

The force of the crash caused a red sedan to split in two, with the backend against a pole near the intersection and the front half next to a gas pump. A black pickup truck had significant damage to its front and came to rest on a sidewalk.

Investigators didn't reveal if anyone suffered injuries in the wreck.

Neighbors told NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle that the intersection is dangerous and this wasn't the first crash there.

A cause of the crash remained under investigation.

