Man Found Shot to Death on Main Line Sidewalk

A man was found shot to death along Surrey Lane in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, late Sunday night in what police are calling an 'isolated incident'

By Dan Stamm

Police on the Main Line spent hours overnight investigating a deadly shooting.

Police rushed to Surrey Lane, near Haverford Avenue, in Wynnewood for reports of gunshots just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found a man shot to death on the sidewalk, Lower Merion Township police said.

Police didn’t reveal any details about who may have pulled the trigger or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

“Initial investigation indicates that this is an isolated incident and there is no known threat to public safety,” police said in a statement.

Police, county detectives and the coroner could be seen investigating early Monday.

