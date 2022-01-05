FAIRMOUNT

13 Die in Fire at Philly Rowhome Converted Into Apartments, Sources Say

The fire tore through homes on North 23rd Street in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood

By Dan Stamm

At least 13 people died as a fire tore through a Philadelphia rowhome converted into apartments in the Fairmount neighborhood early Wednesday, sources confirmed to NBC10 News.

The fire took place around 6:40 a.m. along the 800 block of North 23rd Street, near Brown Street, Philadelphia police said.

Police sources said that 13 people were dead and two people were in critical condition.

"Preliminary information indicates companies arrived at 6:40 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the second floor of a three-story rowhouse," the Philadelphia Fire Department tweeted. "It took 50 minutes to place the fire under control."

The fire appeared to be out with ladders leaning against the corner building about three hours after the fire began. Firefighters could be seen being going in and out of the rowhome.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials were on the scene.

It isn't clear how many people resided in the apartments.

