A woman and a dog were found dead in a fire that likely began in the bedroom of a Camden County home, officials said.

According to officials, the fire started around 11:45 a.m., Friday, Dec. 20, inside a home located on Windingbrook Drive in Winslow Township.

Officials said a woman in her 70s and a pet dog died in the fire.

NBC10 was at the scene as fire crews and police worked to determine what caused the deadly fire. Investigators believe it all started in the bedroom.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10

NBC10 spoke to neighbors who were devastated to hear about the deadly house fire.

"It's just heartbreaking, watching it was surreal," said Winslow Township resident and neighbor Julie True.

Police had the neighborhood road blocked for hours as they investigated.