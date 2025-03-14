North Philadelphia

Child dies as fire tears through North Philadelphia rowhome

The deadly rowhome fire broke out around 3:40 a.m. along North Philadelphia's North 4th Street on March 14, 2025

By Dan Stamm

Flames tore through a North Philadelphia rowhome overnight, leaving at least one child dead and other people hurt.

The fire began inside the middle of the row along North 4th Street, north of West Indiana Avenue, just before 3:40 a.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025, Philadelphia firefighters said.

It only took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control, according to social media alerts, however, it was too late for a 6-year-old child, firefighters said.

There were other people in the home at the time of the fire, which appeared to be mostly contained to the basement of the house.

Police told us a woman was taken to the hospital. A young man could be seen being taken away from the scene on a stretcher. He appeared to be conscious.

No conditions were given for the two hospitalized.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.

