Pennsylvania

2 killed, 1 hospitalized in Ardmore house fire, officials say

Officials said that the smoke detectors inside the home were not working at the time of the fire on Wednesday night

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

Two people are dead after a house fire in Montgomery County on Wednesday night, according to officials from Lower Merion Township.

First responders with the Lower Merion Fire Department were called to a house that was reportedly on fire on the 200 block of Greenfield Avenue in Ardmore just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, officials explained.

Both the Lower Merion Police Department as well as the Merion Fire Company of Ardmore arrived to the scene just minutes later, officials said.

Officials said that first responders saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the home.

Firefighters entered the home to look for two people who were reported missing, officials explained.

An adult man was found in the doorway of a rear bedroom on the second floor, firefighters said. He was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

After firefighters extinguished the fire just before 10 p.m., they found an adult woman inside the same room, officials said. She ultimately did not survive her injuries.

The first responders searched the rest of the home for any other people and did not find anyone else.

Officials said another woman was able to escape the house during the fire and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental but remains under investigation.

Officials explained that there were smoke detectors in the home, but none of them were working at the time of the fire.

