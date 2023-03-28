Man Struck Twice, Killed as 1 Driver Stops, Other Drives Off

One driver stopped after striking a person along a Southwest Philadelphia street overnight, the other didn't and left the man to die in the street, Philadelphia police said.

The deadly hit-and-run took place around 2 a.m. Tuesday along Island Avenue, near Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

A man in his 20s was crossing Island Avenue when a southbound driver struck him, causing the man to go into the opposite lanes where a northbound driver struck him, Small said.

The man -- who last resided outside the city -- suffered severe head trauma and died a short time later, Small said.

The southbound driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation, the northbound driver fled the scene in what investigators described as dark-colored sedan, Small said.

Investigators hoped that surveillance video in the area would help them track down the hit-and-run driver, Small said.