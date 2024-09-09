Philadelphia

Video shows suspect in hit-and-run that killed woman in Philly, police say

New video shows the suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a woman on the 2000 block of West Hunting Park Avenue in Philadelphia back on Aug. 5, 2024

Police released surveillance video of the suspect and vehicle in a hit-and-run that killed a woman in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood last month.

The victim was walking along the 2000 block of W. Hunting Park Avenue around 12:10 a.m. back on Aug. 5, 2024, when she was struck by a car. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene of the crash, police said.

The woman, who police have not identified, was found on the side of the road unconscious. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead after suffering severe head trauma and abdominal injuries.

On Sept. 9, 2024, Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspected hit-and-run driver walking out of a black vehicle.

If you have any information on the suspect or his whereabouts, call 911 immediately. You can submit or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477).

