Hit-and-run in Philadelphia leaves woman dead; police seek driver

By Cherise Lynch and Matt DeLucia

Police are searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash in Philadelphia that killed a woman late Thursday night.

According to police, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on April 17, 2025, at the intersection of Cottman Ave. and Brous Ave.

Police believe a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Cottman Avenue when the woman was hit.

At the scene, police said the woman was missing a sneaker, and they believe her shoe had come off during the impact. She also had severe injuries to her head and torso.

"The distance between where we found the sneaker and where we actually found the female laying is a distance about 200 feet, so there is a possibility that speed was a factor," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The unidentified woman was rushed to the hospital by medics and died an hour later from her injuries.

There is no word yet on what kind of vehicle police are looking for.

Police are now hoping surveillance video from businesses in the area will help them in this case.

