A driver struck a man who was nonverbal and deaf, dragged him around 300 feet and got out of his or her car before hopping back in and driving off.

That’s how Philadelphia Police described what played out during a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday night along the 3300 block of North 2nd Street in North Philadelphia.

The 60-year-old man was crossing 2nd Street at the corner just after 11 p.m. when a southbound driver, possibly in a white minivan, struck him, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The impact was so severe that it knocked the man out of his shoes. The driver dragged the man for around the length of a football field before coming to a stop, Small said.

Police said they believe the driver got out, looked at the man, got back behind the wheel and then just kept going toward Allegheny Avenue.

The man, who family said was deaf and nonverbal, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

He lived just a block away from where the crash happened and was beloved in the neighborhood, known for helping kids cross the street.

Accident investigators canvassed that entire area and found several businesses and homes with surveillance cameras. Police hope they have good images of the striking vehicle so they can track down the driver.