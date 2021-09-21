Wilmington

Two Die, 3 Escape From Quick-Moving Row Home Fire

By NBC10 Staff

Burned out row home in Wilmington, Delaware
NBC10

Two people died after being trapped in a Wilmington, Delaware, home overnight as flames quickly engulfed the row home.

Neighbors said they saw flames coming from the home on the 1110 block of Clifford Brown Walk just after midnight Tuesday. They watched hopelessly as they saw two neighbors try to break a second-floor window to escape.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"One of the gentlemen was at the window, trying to get out -- he broke the window to get out -- but he never made it out," neighbor Donald Brown said. "There were two of them up there that never made it out."

It was a fast-moving blaze jumping from the first floor to the second in what neighbors said seemed like seconds. The fire would also spread to surrounding row homes, firefighters said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 15 hours ago

NJ Day Care Workers Will Have to Get Vaccine Or Be Tested

governor of new jersey 13 hours ago

Murphy Says NJ to Help Resettle About 500 Afghan Refugees

Firefighters said that three people were able to escape the flames. None of the people involved have been identified.

The fire damage left about six to eight people out of there homes.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday morning.

This article tagged under:

WilmingtonDelawaredeadly fire
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us