Two Die, 3 Escape From Quick-Moving Row Home Fire

Two people died after being trapped in a Wilmington, Delaware, home overnight as flames quickly engulfed the row home.

Neighbors said they saw flames coming from the home on the 1110 block of Clifford Brown Walk just after midnight Tuesday. They watched hopelessly as they saw two neighbors try to break a second-floor window to escape.

"One of the gentlemen was at the window, trying to get out -- he broke the window to get out -- but he never made it out," neighbor Donald Brown said. "There were two of them up there that never made it out."

It was a fast-moving blaze jumping from the first floor to the second in what neighbors said seemed like seconds. The fire would also spread to surrounding row homes, firefighters said.

Firefighters said that three people were able to escape the flames. None of the people involved have been identified.

The fire damage left about six to eight people out of there homes.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday morning.