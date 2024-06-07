Fire in trailer park home leaves a man dead in Bensalem, Pa.

A man is dead after a fire ripped through his home in a mobile home park in Bensalem on Friday evening, officials say.

Bensalem Township Police along with the Bensalem Fire Rescue and volunteers from other fire companies responded around 5 p.m. to "Top of the Ridge" trailer park on Gibson Road.

Léelo en español aquí

SkyForce10 was over the scene after firefighters put out the flames.

The home was left charred from the fire, and the home next to it was damaged as well.

Police say that 45-year-old Joseph Stadler died in the fire.

No one else in the homes was hurt but a firefighter was treated and released from the hospital for smoke inhalation.

While investigators say the fire started in the home's living room area, the cause is still being determined.

The Red Cross is working with residents who have been displaced because of the fire.