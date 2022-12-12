‘We Have a Fire Problem in This City': 1 Dies as Fire Tears Through Philly Rowhome

A person died as fire tore through a North Philadelphia rowhome Monday morning.

Philadelphia firefighters rushed to Seybert Street, near North 25th Street, in the Brewerytown neighborhood just after 4 a.m. to find flames coming from the first floor of a rowhome, Philadelphia Fire Capt. Derek Bowmer said.

It took about 40 minutes to get the blaze under control, Bowmer said.

Firefighters found a person dead on the first floor of the home, Bowmer said. A man who lives in the home escaped and was being treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators searched for a cause of the deadly blaze Monday morning.

This was at least the 40th fire fatality in the city in 2022 and the second just this weekend, Bowmer said.

"We have a fire problem in this city," Bowmer said.

Firefighters didn't find any working smoke detectors in the home. Bowmer urged anyone who needs help installing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms reach out to 311.

