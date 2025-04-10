New Jersey

Deadly fire rips through third-floor of NJ home

The deadly fire took place on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, along Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Township, New Jersey

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least one person died in a fire in a home off a busy South Jersey road late Wednesday night.

The fire broke out in the building off the 400 block of Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Township, on April 9, 2025.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí.

At least one person died in the blaze, Gloucester Township Police said Wednesday night, while saying more information would be revealed.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

When firefighters arrived, they found "heavy fire" on the third floor of the building, the local firefighters' union Camden County IAFF Local 3249 posted to its Facebook page.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead, firetrucks could be seen blocking the road as people with flashlights appeared to be inside the top floor of the building, which appears to include a business on the ground floor. The upper floor of the building appeared damaged.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia Apr 8

Send breaking news tips to NBC10

Cumberland County 3 hours ago

Children missing after fire rages through several NJ houses

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCamden County
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us