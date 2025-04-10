Deadly fire rips through third-floor of NJ home

At least one person died in a fire in a home off a busy South Jersey road late Wednesday night.

The fire broke out in the building off the 400 block of Black Horse Pike in Gloucester Township, on April 9, 2025.

Léelo en español aquí.

At least one person died in the blaze, Gloucester Township Police said Wednesday night, while saying more information would be revealed.

When firefighters arrived, they found "heavy fire" on the third floor of the building, the local firefighters' union Camden County IAFF Local 3249 posted to its Facebook page.

As SkyForce10 hovered overhead, firetrucks could be seen blocking the road as people with flashlights appeared to be inside the top floor of the building, which appears to include a business on the ground floor. The upper floor of the building appeared damaged.

No word yet on what caused the fire.