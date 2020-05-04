What to Know A fast-moving fire has swept through a Philadelphia row home, leaving one man dead and another injured.

A row home fire in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood claimed the life of a man and left another man injured.

The fast-moving fire swept through the East Sergeant Street home early Monday, Philadelphia firefighters said.

Responding firefighters found heavy smoke billowing from the residence. They were able to get the men out of the home a short time later, authorities said.

The two men suffered burns and smoke inhalation and were taken to a hospital, but one of them was pronounced dead there a short time later. The other was listed in stable condition.

The names of the two men have not been released. It wasn't clear if anyone else was in the residence when the fire broke out.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation Monday.