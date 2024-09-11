Woman, 87, dies as fire tears through Kensington rowhome

A woman in her 80s died in a rowhome fire that brought dozens of firefighters to Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The flames broke out in the house in the middle of the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue around 9:50 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2024, Philadelphia police and firefighters said.

"Responding units arrived on the scene to find the property engulfed in flames," police said in a news release.

A woman -- believed to be around 87 years old -- was found inside the burning rowhome, police said. Emergency responders tried to save the woman's life but she died at the scene.

More than 65 firefighters responded to the rowhome blaze, the fire department said. Some of them could be seen on the roof and smoke and flames shot through.

The cause of the flames was under investigation by the fire marshal.