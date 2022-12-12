1 Dies in Double Shooting on Northeast Philly Street

One person died and another was injured as more than one dozen gunshots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight.

The gunfire took place just after 4 a.m. Monday at Jackson and Kennedy streets, Philadelphia police said.

One person died and another was injured, police said, while not revealing the surviving gunshot victim's condition.

At least 15 shell casings could be seen marked on the street.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police didn't immediately reveal a motive or name any suspects.

Entering Monday, at least 488 homicides were recorded in Philadelphia in 2022. That's down about 7% from the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest on record.