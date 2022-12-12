gun violence

1 Dies in Double Shooting on Northeast Philly Street

At least 15 bullet casings were seen on the ground following the Monday morning shooting

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person died and another was injured as more than one dozen gunshots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight.

The gunfire took place just after 4 a.m. Monday at Jackson and Kennedy streets, Philadelphia police said.

One person died and another was injured, police said, while not revealing the surviving gunshot victim's condition.

At least 15 shell casings could be seen marked on the street.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police didn't immediately reveal a motive or name any suspects.

Entering Monday, at least 488 homicides were recorded in Philadelphia in 2022. That's down about 7% from the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceNortheast Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us