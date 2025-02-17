1 dead, 1 hurt in double shooting in Philly

A man was killed while another man is fighting for his life following a double shooting in Philadelphia Sunday night.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. along the 6300 block of North Lambert Street. A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:08 p.m.

A 38-year-old man was also shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he is in extremely critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. Police have not released a description of any possible suspects.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia Police.

As of Feb. 16, there were 27 reported homicides in Philadelphia in 2025, according to police data, down a little over 34% from the same time last year, which ultimately had the lowest number of homicides in Philadelphia in a decade.