Gun violence

Woman dies, man hurt in double shooting in Philly

A woman died and a man was injured in an April 30, 2025, double shooting along Juniata Park's East Luzerne Street, Philadelphia police say

By Dan Stamm

A woman died and a man was hurt in a double shooting in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The deadly shooting took place around 9:25 a.m. on April 30, 2025, off the 1500 block of East Luzerne Street, Philadelphia police said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Officers rushed to the scene to find two gunshot victims, investigators said. They took both bleeding people to the hospital.

The woman died a short time later from her wound, police said. While, the man was being treated for multiple gunshots wounds.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police officers and vehicles could be seen blocking the street and a taped-off alley, where investigators appeared to be focused.

Police said that the homicide unit was investigating and no motive was given as they searched for the shooter(s).

As is the case with all homicides in Philly, a $20,000 reward is being offered for info leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with info can call homicide detectives at 215-686-3334.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Delaware 2 hours ago

Police ID driver of U-Haul truck accused of killing UD student, injuring 8 others

Delaware County 7 hours ago

ER closes as services at Crozer Chester hospital wind down ahead of closure

Entering Wednesday, at least 62 people had been killed in Philadelphia, according to police data. The year-to-date homicide total is down nearly 29% from last year and the lowest since at least 2008.

This article tagged under:

Gun violencePhiladelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us