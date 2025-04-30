A woman died and a man was hurt in a double shooting in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The deadly shooting took place around 9:25 a.m. on April 30, 2025, off the 1500 block of East Luzerne Street, Philadelphia police said.

Officers rushed to the scene to find two gunshot victims, investigators said. They took both bleeding people to the hospital.

The woman died a short time later from her wound, police said. While, the man was being treated for multiple gunshots wounds.

Police officers and vehicles could be seen blocking the street and a taped-off alley, where investigators appeared to be focused.

Police said that the homicide unit was investigating and no motive was given as they searched for the shooter(s).

As is the case with all homicides in Philly, a $20,000 reward is being offered for info leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with info can call homicide detectives at 215-686-3334.

Entering Wednesday, at least 62 people had been killed in Philadelphia, according to police data. The year-to-date homicide total is down nearly 29% from last year and the lowest since at least 2008.