Passenger dead, driver hurt after crashing into parked vehicle in Philly: Police

Police said the incident happened on the 2300 block of W. Hunting Park Ave.

By Cherise Lynch

A passenger is dead, and a driver is critically injured after police said an Oldsmobile crashed into a parked vehicle in Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, on Saturday, March 29, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to an accident on the 2300 block of W. Hunting Park Ave.

Police said an investigation revealed that an Oldsmobile was traveling westbound on the block when it struck the rear of an unoccupied GMC vehicle parked on the north side curb.

Paramedics pronounced the woman passenger of the Oldsmobile dead at the scene at 12:57 a.m., police said. The driver, a man, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

An investigation into this incident is now underway, according to police.

