Man struck and killed outside Newark high school; 18-year-old driver injured

A 48-year-old man is dead after being struck and killed in a car collision that occurred around 2:51 p.m. on Monday outside Christiana High School in Newark.

Delaware State Police say the man was in the right shoulder of the northbound lane of Salem Church Road, south of Chapman Road, when he was hit by a 2015 Nissan Altima that veered off the right side of the road. The vehicle then drove into a grassy area and crashed into a tree, causing it to roll over.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Bear, Delaware, has not been identified by police and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway was shut down for approximately 3 hours as police investigated the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and police have not yet revealed the identity of the Newark man killed as they are contacting his family and relatives.

The Delaware State Police continues to investigate this incident and is asking anyone with information to call 302-365-8485.