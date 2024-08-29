Grandmother, teacher among 3 killed in Montgomery County crash

A grandmother and teacher at a local Catholic School was among the three people killed in a multi-vehicle crash that also injured two others in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, last week.

Léelo en español aquí

The crash occurred Friday, Aug. 23, at 6:35 p.m. in Hatboro.

Police said Joseph Snavely, 31, of Southampton, Pennsylvania, was driving a Chevy Camaro west on County Line Road at a high speed. When the Camaro crossed the railroad grade between Jacksonville Road and Park Avenue, the vehicle went airborne, crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck a Nissan SUV being driven by 69-year-old Anne Swoyer of Hatboro, police said.

A Hyundai driven by another 69-year-old woman was also struck in the crash, according to investigators.

Both Swoyer and Snavely were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers of the Camaro were extricated from the vehicle and taken to Jefferson Abington Hospital. One passenger, 31-year-old Gabrielle Sims of Southampton, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second passenger, 23-year-old Adriana Sabo, is listed in critical condition.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death as an accident for all three victims. Toxicology reports are pending.

Sabo’s aunt created a GoFundMe to raise money for her family as she continues to fight for her life.

What we know about the victims

Swoyer was an honors math teacher at Presentation BVM in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania. Loved ones describe her as a caring mother of three and grandmother of nine with a love of horses, reading novels and volunteering with her school and church.

Sims was a mother, nursing assistant and medical technician described as a compassionate woman who loved caring for people as well as animals.

Snavely was described as a kindhearted and adventurous man with a love for his family and friends.