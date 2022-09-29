Teen Fleeing Fight Struck, Killed in Hospital Parking Lot

A teenage girl fleeing from a fight was struck and killed by a driver in the parking lot of a Northeast Philadelphia medical facility Wednesday, Philadelphia police said.

The incident took place just before 2 p.m. outside Friends Hospital at 4641 Roosevelt Blvd in the Crescentville neighborhood, police said.

The 17-year-old was running away from being assaulted in a fight when a driver backing out of the parking lot of the mental health facility struck her, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The girl was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The driver stopped and cooperated with investigators, Small said.

Homicide detectives investigated the girl's death because of the assault that led up to it, Small said.

