Driver dies after colliding with an EMS vehicle, tree in Delaware: Police

Delaware State Police are investigating after a driver died when they collided with an EMS vehicle and then a tree.

According to police, on June 6, 2025, at around 4:32 p.m., a 74-year-old woman driving a Ford Bronco was traveling northbound on Mulberry Street approaching Beach Highway in Milton, Delaware.

Police said at the same time, a paramedic — a 38-year-old woman — was driving a fully marked Sussex County EMS Chevrolet Suburban responding to an emergency call with emergency equipment activated, traveling westbound on Beach Highway, approaching Mulberry Street.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the woman driving the Bronco proceeded past the posted stop sign at Mulberry Street and into the path of the responding EMS vehicle. Police said that as a result, the front of the EMS vehicle hit the passenger’s side of the woman's Bronco.

After the collision, the Bronco rotated clockwise and struck a tree. The 74-year-old driver was taken to an area hospital, where she later died. Her name is being withheld until her family is notified, police said.

The 38-year-old paramedic was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The roadway was closed for around 3 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.