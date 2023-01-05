Woman Struck, Killed After Leaving Popular Philly Cheesesteak Spot

A stop for a sandwich at a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop turned deadly for a woman Wednesday night.

Maryanne Ciecka was struck by a car after she came out of Dalessandro's Steaks at Henry Avenue and Wendover Street around 8:45 p.m., Philadelphia police said.

Investigators said the 61-year-old Bensalem, Pennsylvania, woman "was trying to cross the street at mid-block" when she was hit by a southbound Chevy Malibu on Henry Avenue.

Ciecka was rushed to the hospital where she died shortly before midnight, police said.

The Chevy driver stopped and remained on the scene, police said.

Dalessandro's is a popular place where people from throughout the Philadelphia region and beyond flock to for cheesesteaks. Crowds often pour out onto the sidewalk along Henry Avenue.

NBC10 has reached out to the cheesesteak shop for comment.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday, police said.

