Girl, 9, Killed as Mom's Car Crashes Into Parked Water Ice Truck

A 9-year-old girl died and her mother and 7-year-old sister were hurt as their car slammed into a parked water ice truck in Philadelphia late Wednesday night.

Police officers and fire department medics rushed to West Erie Avenue near Germantown Avenue, on the edge of the Hunting Park neighborhood, around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a red Honda sedan crashed into the back of a minibus converted into a water ice truck, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The force of the crash caused the water ice truck to be pushed several feet, police said.

"That 2017 Honda has very heavy front-end damage from striking the rear of the minibus," Small said.

Crews pulled a woman in the 30s and her 7-year-old and 9-year-old daughters from the wreckage.

The girls were rushed to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where the 9-year-old died a short time later, the other girl was listed in stable condition, Small said.

The mother was rushed to another hospital where she was treated for injuries to her face and a possible broken leg, police said.

Small said investigators weren't sure what caused the woman to lose control of her car.

Police found no evidence the driver was impaired, Small said.

Police searched for clues and surveillance camera footage early Thursday as they continued to investigate.